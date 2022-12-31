WWE: John Cena makes a thumping return on SmackDown; former 13-time champion also showed up

The final episode of SmackDown Live on the New Year’s Eve lived up to the expectation. This episode was always going to garner extra attention given John Cena’s return; however, a couple of more exciting segments including the one in the women's division made this event a blockbuster.

WWE would be proudly heading towards 2023 with how things shaped up on the latest SmackDown Live episode.

The main event – John Cena, Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns

A couple of weeks back, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns challenged Kevin Owens to a tag match – with Owens getting the privilege to pick his partner. The 16-time World Champion, John Cena happened to be his tag partner for the match against Reigns and Zayn.

In the main event on Saturday, Cena was welcomed with the loud cheer while the match began with two former best friends – Zayn and Owens taking on each other. After early strikes, Sami was quick to tag Roman who then unleashed his moves on Owens. Kevin was clearly doing all the hard work with Cena waiting to get a piece of this little fraction of The Bloodline.

Soon after, Cena entered the squared ring and went after Sami straight away. This didn’t go for long as Cena gave a tap to Owens who then hit a stunner on Sami and pinned him.

This pair stood tall and won the high-octane clash against Roman and Sami.

With this, Roman suffered his second loss of the year, having lost to Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble earlier. Given the storyline going forward, it would be exciting to see what happens between The Tribal chief and Sami Zayn now.

Ronda Rousey won, and loss!

The baddest woman on earth, Ronda Rousey was victorious in her title match against Raquel Rodriguez in the women’s division.

While she was celebrating her big win on the last episode of this year's SmackDown Live, came in former 13-time champion – Charlotte Flair. Her return surprised everyone including Ronda. Upon getting back she challenged Ronda for an impromptu match for the Women’s title.