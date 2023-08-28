It’s not over yet! Kane Williamson given deadline to prove fitness for World Cup 2023

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is given a deadline to prove his fitness for the Cricket World Cup 2023, starting October 5. With all teams needing to submit their 15-man squads to the ICC by September 5, with a clause of making changes until September 28, Williamson has about two weeks to attain complete fitness and get into reckoning for the mega event.

Playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, Williamson tore his ACL during the opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31, and at that point, it looked like his chances of recovering in time for the World Cup were bleak. However, following undergoing knife and scheduled rehab, Kane returned to nets earlier this month, facing some throw downs.

Kane's progress is encouraging, and head coach Gary Stead feels the same, saying they would give every opportunity to the batter to prove his fitness for the marquee event.

"[We've] got about two weeks from now until we name that side," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. "Going to give him every chance and use that full amount of time.

"He's in full rehab mode; he's back batting in the nets again, which is great to see. He's progressing really well, but again, there's a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets to where we need him to be,” the head coach added.

‘Kane can still travel to India

Given what he brings to the table, the New Zealand camp will perhaps do everything possible to tag him along. Even if it means Kane getting included despite clearing the fitness test, and then by the time the World Cup begins, he could attain complete fitness. Or, he can be part of the travelling reserves – but in that case, someone from the original squad needs to get injured for Kane to get roped into the side team for the CWC matches.

"They are all the things we are weighing up right now," Stead said. "There's a chance that even if Kane was named that he wouldn't be available right at the start of the tournament. But he also might be, and he also might not be ready.

"It's still a little bit of crystal-ball gazing [about] where he will be at. Yes, of course, we want him at the World Cup, but there is that bigger picture in mind that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career,” Stead said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will travel to England for four T20Is and as many ODIs, starting August 30.

Both these teams will face off in the World Cup 2023 opener on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.