It’s going to be proper heat and lots of fighting, can’t wait: Dewald Brevis on potential debut vs Australia

Dewald Brevis, dubbed ‘Baby AB’ by many for his playing style resembling AB de Villiers, is ready for his international debut against Australia in the upcoming white-ball series, starting August 30. The young right-handed batter earned his maiden call-up for three T20Is and five ODIs following his exploits in several franchise-based T20 leagues in the world lately. Eager to leave a mark with his dashing style of play, Brevis said he can’t wait for his debut and everything that comes with it.

"It's really been amazing; these last few days because a dream has come true for me. From a very young age, I've wanted to be part of this amazing set-up of the Proteas. It's been an honour and it's been wonderful to live my dream and to spend time with the team. Couldn't have asked for anything better,” Brevis said.

With history suggesting the competition between these two teams brings the best out of everyone, alongside some flares from both ends, Brevis said he enjoys such an environment and thrives on it to succeed.

"I must say I am so excited because it's going to be proper heat and lots of fighting, so I can't wait for that," Brevis said. "I always like it, so I can't wait to go out there and just run straight into them, give your best.

"It's going to be exciting because they are one of the top cricketing nations, so it's going to be good cricket and hard cricket," the attacking top-order batter said.’

‘Pressure is always there, but I like it

Having earned quite a name for himself on the global stage already, Brevis understands international cricket is a different ball-game, and that, the pressure here catches up with even good players. Addressing this, Brevis said he is aware of the difference in environment and the pressure that tags along with it, acknowledging that he likes dealing with this.

"I know there will always be expectations, and I always like that because there is more reason to show who you are then," he said. "Pressure is always there; I feel the pressure, but I like it. It's just how you deal with it, just being yourself and enjoying the moment and trying not to think too much of it.

"I just want people to get to know me as Dewald Brevis and just see how I go about my things, and I want to inspire people and be an example for people,” he added.

The tour begins with three T20Is, while ODIs will follow, starting September 7.