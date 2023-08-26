Big blow to Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup as seamer Chameera likely ruled out, other stars to miss initial games

Defending champions Sri Lanka suffered a huge blow ahead of Asia Cup 2023 as a few of their first-team players are either ruled out or likely to miss an initial few games, with star seamer Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga among them. Besides these two, top-order batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando could also remain out of contention for an undisclosed period.

The right-arm seamer Chameera picked up the shoulder injury during the recently concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL). The pace spearhead last played an ODI on June 7 against Afghanistan, picking four for 63. He also missed the World Cup Qualifiers after getting injured during the warm-ups of the tournament. Per the latest reports, Chameera could miss the entire Asia Cup 2023, starting August 30.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who starred with both bat and ball during the LPL, sustained a thigh strain during the tournament and is sure to sit out of Sri Lanka’s group-stage matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. If Sri Lanka manages to qualify for the next round, Hasaranga’s participation will depend on whether he’s willing to play without risk of further injury.

Sri Lanka is keen on having both star bowlers fit for the World Cup, which begins on October 5 in India.

Meanwhile, besides these two, both batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now under observation. Their inclusion in the side for the Asia Cup 2023 depends on their recovery speed.

Both Perera and Fernando are reported to have picked up the virus during the late stage of the tournament, and unless they return with negative results, both would be out of contention for selection.

While Fernando has not played an ODI since January this year, majorly due to injuries, left-handed Perera last featured for Sri Lanka in a One-Day game in 2021.

Dark horse Sri Lanka eye repeating heroics

Having reigned supreme the last time around in 2022, beating Pakistan in the final, multi-time Asia Cup winner Sri Lanka will aim to repeat heroics this time. Drawn in Group B alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh, two sides who pose a threat on a given day, Sri Lanka will have a task at hand to break into the next round and go for the win.

Meanwhile, the 1996 World Cup winners will open their CWC campaign against South Africa on October 7, while their clash against hosts India is slated for November 2.