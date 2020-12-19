'It's difficult': Manchester City's Aguero calls for patience amid injury woes

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said that he needs for time to return to full fitness as he is struggling to shake off the knee injury that has sidelined him for a majority of the season.

The Argentine is City's all-time goalscorer and has played a vital role for clubs win in the Premier League, however, he made just six appearances in all competitions this season after missing the start of the campaign following knee surgery.

"It's difficult," Aguero told British media. "Sometimes my knee is good, sometimes a little bit bad. I'm doing everything to help the physio and medical staff to improve.

"I need a little bit of time but I came back in the week, and I hope to be at my best. Now I need time, but it's a long season."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are ninth this season with 8 points less than league leaders Liverpool, but Aguero is confident his side will be able to mount a title challenge.

"We always believe that we can challenge for the title. In the Premier League, you win two games and then you're near the top. We need to be calm, play the same way, because City always fights for the titles. Always," he said.

(Inputs in Reuters)