'It's always easier when Harry Kane is not playing': Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on London derby

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday said that Mourinho's Spurs are not as big a threat when striker Harry Kane is absent. However, the German coach added that the Blues will be prepared with a plan for all contingencies in case the Englishman does play in Thursday's London derby.

"It's always easier when Harry Kane is not playing," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Thursday's trip.

"He's one of the best number nines in the world and when he's in shape, he is maybe the role model number nine that every coach wishes for - in terms of work rate and ability.

"His goalscoring is outstanding. We assume he will not play but we'll prepare for all cases."

Kane is sidelined after picking up two separate ankle injuries in a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool last week. The Englishman has 12 goals and 11 assists in the league this season.

According to Mourinho, Harry Kane could return to action was next week.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has not scored in the league since November, for which Tuchel said that he is hopeful to to bring his fellow German's form back.

"It's our responsibility to create moments where he can bring out his best, which means attacking the space in behind to use his speed," Tuchel added.

"We create situations with the whole team to use his strengths. You can talk in training but nothing matters if they don't score in the game. He has good memories at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium... He is not looking for excuses."