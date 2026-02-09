/Italy’s T20 World Cup Debut: 73-run loss to Scotland and captain Wayne Madsen injured

Italy, making its T20 World Cup debut, were handed a double blow in its first game against Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (Feb 9). Not only did they lose their tournament opener by a massive 73-run margin, but they also lost their captain, Wayne Madsen, to a shoulder injury. Scotland posted the first 200-plus score (207 for four) in this edition, also the highest by an associate nation, batting first, wrapping up Italy on 134 inside 17 overs. Meanwhile, Italy, known for its unparalleled success in football, is the lowest-ranked team in this 20-team tournament.

Chasing 208, Italy lost early wickets before a valiant 71-run stand for the fourth wicket between brothers Ben and Harry Manenti brought some hope. However, a middle-order collapse, from 113 for three to 134 all out, saw Italy surrender its tournament opener by 73 runs.

For Scotland, off-spinner Michael Leask took 4-17, adding to his batting cameo of an unbeaten 22 off five balls.

"Really pleased to get our first win. In the end, it was a comprehensive win, but we had to work hard for it," Scotland captain Richie Berrington said. "We knew they had good players in the line-up. Early wickets were key, and it put us on the front foot."

Italy won the toss and bowled in the Group C encounter, where there were a few Italian fans decked out in the country's blue.

Scotland rode on a 126-run opening stand between Munsey and Michael Jones, who hit 37, to post the highest total in the tournament so far. Brandon McMullen, with an unbeaten 18-ball 41 and Leask, who hit two fours and two sixes in the last five balls, took Scotland to their best T20 World Cup total. The left-handed Munsey started briskly with a flurry of fours to unsettle the Italian attack in the first six overs of the powerplay.

Italy suffered a blow when Madsen fell awkwardly while trying to stop a boundary in the fourth over and went off the field wincing in pain with what looked like a dislocated shoulder. The captain still completed an unusual World Cup double on Monday -- playing in two different sports for two separate countries. He played at the field hockey World Cup for his native South Africa, but holds an Italian passport now through his ancestry.

Munsey, who was dropped on 40 by Anthony Mosca, reached his fifty in 30 balls with a six.

Munsey missed out on a hundred after he holed out to long-on off pace bowler Grant Stewart. He hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 54-ball knock to lead Scotland to their first group win, after they lost their first match to the West Indies.

