'It will be a very big opportunity': Wasim Jaffer suggests replacement for Shubman Gill

Indian opener Shubman Gill suffered a serious injury due to which the young gun has been ruled out of the five-match Test series against England. Gill's injury makes way for one of the benched players.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have been successful, in terms of providing a solid start for the Indian cricket team. The duo have been opening since last December.

With Gill's injury, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are most likely to take the opening spot. However, former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer preferred Agarwal over KL Rahul as he felt he is a much better fit.

"It will be a very big opportunity for Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul with Mayank being my first preference. He has had an excellent career so far. He was dropped after two poor outings in Australia but I am sure he will be looking forward to this opportunity. It is a very big series of five Test matches which can make or break a cricketer's career. I feel KL Rahul can also fit somewhere in the middle-order if not as an opener," Jaffer said on his YouTube video.

"It will be a big blow for India as well as Shubman Gill because as a youngster, you look forward to this kind of series to make a name for yourself. Considering that we judge a player by their overseas performance, it will be a setback for him to miss the first couple of games," Jaffer added.

"It will be a very important series for India because we haven't won any series in England since 2007-08 though we have come close. Although Shubman Gill's injury will be a big blow, the players will look to step up and deliver."