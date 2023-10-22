'It was the 19th time...': Vinicius Jr. racially abused again during Real Madrid vs Sevilla match

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. was the victim of racial abuse yet again during the 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Saturday (Oct. The Brazilian star took to social media where he revealed the racial abuse hurled his way by the Sevilla supporters, calling it the umpteenth time such an incident had taken place.

Vinicius lauded Sevilla for taking prompt action against the perpetrators but expressed sadness that one of the racist people was a child.

"Congratulations to Sevilla on the quick positioning and the penalty in another sad episode for Spanish Football," wrote the Brazilian on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The face of today's racist is plastered on websites as on many other occasions. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all. These people must be criminally punished too," he added."

The Real Madrid star said punishing the racists would be the first step in "preparing for the 2030 World Cup" whilst adding that it was the 19th time that such an incident had transpired with him.

"Sorry to seem repetitive, but this is isolated episode number 19. And counting." Parabéns ao Sevilla pelo rápido posicionamento e pela punição em mais um triste episódio para o futebol espanhol.



Infelizmente, tive acesso a um vídeo com outro ato racista na partida deste sábado, dessa vez praticado por uma criança. Lamento muito que não haja ninguém para… pic.twitter.com/azlZ7ccPNZ — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 21, 2023 × After the culmination of the match, Sevilla issued a statement saying "a member of the public was identified, ejected from the stadium and handed over to legal authorities".

"Furthermore, the internal disciplinary regulations will be strictly applied to him and he will be expelled as a member imminently," the club added.

Racism is normal in La Liga: Vini Jr.

Notably, earlier this year, after Vini Jr. was racially abused by Valencia fans, he wrote a lengthy post and called out the Spanish league saying "racism is normal in La Liga".

“It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition considers it normal, the federation considers it normal and the rivals encourage it,”

Brazilan President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also took note of Vinicius' allegations and joined in to express his support for the player, calling for an end to racism in the sport altogether.

(With inputs from agencies)