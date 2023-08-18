'It was God’s way of telling....': Akhtar recalls Virat Kohli's masterclass vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli is currently gearing up for India's Asia Cup campaign, where they begin their run versus arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The last time both sides met each other was during last year's T20 World Cup, held in Australia. Facing each other at the MCG, Melbourne, both sides produced a humdinger of a clash where Kohli made heads turn with his 53-ball 82 not out in India's four-wicket win in pursuit of 160. Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar recalled the right-hander's masterclass and feels the match was 'all about Kohli'.

'Cricket gods wanted to do it for Virat Kohli'

During an interaction with RevSportz, on a day when Kohli is celebrating 15 years of his international debut, Akhtar said, "That match was all about Virat Kohli. The cricket Gods wanted to do it for him. He wasn’t in the best of form and was facing a lot of heat from you guys in India. The media was after him. It was God’s way of telling him – this is your stage, come and become king again. If you see all that transpired – rain and a lot of it, 100,000 people, 1.3 billion Indians watching, 30 crore Pakistanis watching, the whole world in awe – the stage was set for Kohli. It was the greatest stage of all. When you add the two sixes he hit off Haris Rauf, that match gave him back his kingdom. I think it was all destined for him on that day at the MCG."

No white-ball cricket for Kohli post CWC '23?

On Kohli's future, Akhtar made a big claim and opined, "I don’t think he should play more 50-overs matches after this World Cup. Also, if you see him in T20s, it takes a lot out of him. I think he should play for at least six more years and break the 100 hundreds record of Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has it in him to break the record. He should focus on Test cricket after this World Cup, and break this record."

He added, "Also, there was a lot of chat about him losing captaincy. I don’t read much into it. I actually think it has freed him up. Why did he start playing? He started his cricket to be like Sachin Tendulkar. He has become like Sachin. Scored loads of runs. Now, he should just continue to score runs for his team and win India more and more games. Losing captaincy is actually good for him as a batter, because the pressure of captaincy cripples you."

Recalling India-Pakistan's clash in the 2022 T20 WC, Rohit-led India opted to bowl and rode on Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh's three-fers to restrict Babar Azam & Co. for 159 for 8. In reply, India was tottering at 31 for 4 before Kohli-Hardik's 113-run fifth-wicket stand revived the run-chase. The former Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 82, laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes, to take his side past the finish line in what was a last-ball finish.

