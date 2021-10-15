'It maybe a bizarre call': Gautam Gambhir names Delhi Capitals star who should replace Rishabh Pant as captain

Delhi Capitals (DC) enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In what was Rishabh Pant's debut season as the captain of the side, he guided DC to a top of the table finish in the league stages with an impressive 20 points from 14 matches. However, the team failed to make it to the final after suffering back-to-back defeats in both the Qualifiers.

Delhi Capitals were the best team in the league stage of the tournament as they went on to bag ten wins in 14 matches to finish on top of the table. DC lost to second-placed Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier before getting ousted by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2nd Qualifier.

Nonetheless, Pant, who was appointed as the captain of the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer ahead of the start of IPL 2021, led the side well. He was retained by DC as the captain even after Iyer's return from injury ahead of the UAE leg and led the team in all 16 matches that they played this season.

Though Pant proved his captaincy credentials by leading DC to the playoffs comfortably this season, former Delhi Capitals skipper and ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir wants the franchise to head into the new season with a new captain at the helm. While speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Gambhir backed R Ashwin to replace Pant as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022. Gambhir said it might appear as a bizarre call but he would back Ashwin as the captain next season.

"Look, I'm one of his biggest fans and he's one of the best spinners in the world. If you look at the overall line-up, it may be a bizarre call maybe and only I can think about this... but if I was there, I would like to make him the captain of Delhi Capitals next year," said Gambhir, who lifted the IPL trophy twice as a captain with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ashwin had led Punjab Kings for two seasons in 2018 and 2019 before being traded to Delhi Capitals. He was replaced by KL Rahul at the helm for Punjab. Ashwin is an experienced campaigner when it comes to the IPL and has 145 wickets to his name in 167 matches.