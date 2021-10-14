IPL 2021 final: Michael Vaughan predicts one BIG change in KKR line-up ahead of CSK face-off

Ahead of the marquee IPL 2021 finale between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the two-time winners KKR franchise might make a big change in their line-up. KKR have entered their third IPL final after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets in Qualifier 2 and will now face the MS Dhoni-led CSK, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 15 (Friday).

While the Andre Russell-less KKR line-up have done exceedingly well to turn their campaign around and beat DC in the Qualifier 2, without their West Indian all-rounder, they will be eager to regain Russell's services in the IPL 14 finale. For the unversed, Russell has a knack of performing well versus the Yellow Army. The all-rounder returned with a wicket and a quickfire 22-ball 54 in the first face-off between both sides this season, in Mumbai.

Hence, Russell's fitness will be closely monitored by the Kolkata camp. If fit, Vaughan believes that Morgan -- who has done nothing significant with the bat and has four ducks in IPL 14 -- might leave himself out in order to accommodate Russell.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the Englishman said, "They have to make a call on the pitch because when they played at Sharjah, they got used to the pitch, knew the conditions, and stuck with the team. Dubai might be a different proposition, it might be a different surface. If Andre Russell can bowl four overs, they may turn to change Shakib."

He further added, "You know, they may think that a left-arm spinner (won't be required). Again, we'll talk about Eoin Morgan (chuckles). I personally wouldn't drop him, but do not be surprised if he drops himself) because I just know the character that he is. He will do what he feels is best for the team. I think he's a massive player, and adds 25 runs of value with his tactics, maybe more with his man-management of those younger players that we talk about. So I would certainly play him, but don't rule it out with Eoin Morgan because he's that kind of personality."

For the unversed, KKR have never lost an IPL final. They won the 2012 and 2014 editions. However, they face a resilient CSK line-up, who have a 3-0 winning streak versus Kolkata. All in all, a mouth-watering contest is awaited at Dubai on Friday evening.

Will KKR claim their third title or CSK will walk away with their fourth IPL championship? Only time will tell...