It makes me relieved, says Mo Farah as UK Home Office decides not to take action over his citizenship

One of the most successful British track athletes of all time, Mo Farah recently revealed he was trafficked into the UK illegally at the age of 9. Farah revealed his original name is Hussien Abdi Kahin and that his present name 'Mo Farah' was given to him by those who got him to the UK from his country Somalia. Farah made the explosive revelations in a documentary aired by BBC.

Farah revealed he had lost his father in Somalia at the age of 4 and was living with his mother in difficult conditions before a woman helped him illegally enter the UK through Djibouti. His name was changed to Mohammed Farah from his original name and he also worked in the country as a domestic servant at a very tender age.

"The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I've said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK. When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart," Farah revealed in the documentary.

"I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah," he added.

Also Read: Ex-Olympic champ Mo Farah says he was trafficked to UK as a child, reveals his real identity

Following his shocking revelations about the hardships he had to face as a child, Farah has been receiving support from all corners of the world. Farah won a total of four Gold medals at the Olympics and enjoyed a stellar career filled with glory. He is the first British athlete to win two gold medals in a single edition of the World Championships.

Following his startling revelations, many feared the British government can take action against him over his illegally obtained citizenship. However, as per BBC, a British Home Office confirmed it would not take any action over his nationality as it is assumed children are not complicit when their citizenship is gained by deception.

Also Read: Exclusive: Need to close the gap with Man City and Liverpool, says Man United's legend Andy Cole

Farah said he was relieved after the decision from the Home Office and said if it was not for his PE teacher Alan, who spotted his talent as a child, he would not have managed to make it big in his career.

"It makes me relieved," Farah was quoted as saying by BBC on Home Office's decision. "This is my country. If it wasn't for [my PE teacher] Alan and the people who supported me throughout my childhood then maybe I wouldn't even have the courage to do this.

"There's a lot of people that I owe my life to -, particularly my wife, who has been very supportive throughout my career, and who gave me the strength to come and talk about it, telling me it's okay to do this," he added.

