'It is sad': Shahid Afridi unimpressed with CSA for releasing cricketers to play IPL 2021

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was left disappointed with Cricket South Africa's decision to release some of their players in the middle of Pakistan's tour to travel to India and play the IPL.

Proteas' star players like David Miller, Quinton de Kock and fast bowlers Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi did not feature in the third ODI against Pakistan.

Pakistan went on to win the third match and seal the series against the Proteas. However, the former Pakistan skipper was not impressed with CSA's decision. He took to Twitter and wrote: "Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!!."

Pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will join Delhi Capitals after completing their quarantine period. David Miller will join Rajasthan Royals. Quinton de Kock will join the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Lungi Ngidi will join MSD-led Chennai Super Kings.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hailed a rare series win by his team in South Africa after they defeated the hosts by 28 runs in the third and final one-day international in Centurion on Wednesday.

But he said Pakistan wanted to continue winning when they go into a four-match T20 series which starts in Johannesburg on Saturday.