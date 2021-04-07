From MS Dhoni to Imran Tahir: Five oldest players in IPL 2021

Take a look at five oldest players in IPL 2021
Veteran spinner Amit Mishra has played a vital role for Delhi Capitals. He has picked up 160 wickets in 150 matches in IPL so far.
(Photograph:AFP)
CSK veteran will be leading the team for the record 12th time this year. Dhoni also holds the record for playing most finals in league history.
Harbhajan Singh has proven to be one of the most successful spinners in the cash-rich T20 league. He is one of the exciting prospects for KKR this season.
The Universe Boss continues to scare his opposition with his brute display. Gayle is considered as one of the greatest T20 batsmen.
(Photograph:PTI)
The South African spinner will be playing for Chennai Super Kings and will play a key role in their bowling attack. He did not do much last season but will play a crucial role this season.