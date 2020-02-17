ISL: Chennaiyin FC crush ATK 3-1, keeps play-offs hope alive

Indian Super League's Chennaiyin FC registered a thumping win over ATK by 3-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday. Chennai's hopes to qualifying for the Play-offs was boosted after Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis' goals.

Three-points off the match, Chennai based football team has almost bridged the gap with Mumbai City FC. There are now point away from the fourth-placed Mumbai team. ATK currently are at the second spot in the ISL points table. FC Goa tops the table.

Rafael Crivellaro smashed the first goal in the 7th minute after an assist from Eli Sabia and Andre Schembri (39') gave them a 2-0 lead before Roy Krishna pulled one back with his 14th goal of the season (40'). A late goal from Nerijus Valskis (90+4') sealed full points for the visitors.

Design design ah problems will come and go, but scoring goals ain’t one of them. 😉



Make that 1⃣3⃣ for the season!

ATK's Prabir Das hit some dangerous strikes on the visiting Chennaiyin side to equal the score and steal two points but Nerijus Valskis' late strike deflated all the hopes and no strike by Das could see the back of the net.