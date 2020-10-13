ISL: A-League star Scott Neville joins East Bengal

Indian Super League club East Bengal announced a new signing on Tuesday. They signed an experienced A-League defender Scott Neville on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Super League.

Neville has already played under Bengal coach Robbie Fowler at the Roars till last season.

“We are glad to announce that the club has agreed on a season-long loan move for experienced A-League defender Scott Neville,” joint managing director of Shree Cement Prashant Bangur said in a press statement.

Neville played almost every match for Brisbane Roar in the 2019-20 season missing out on only two matches. He played a crucial role in helping his team finish fourth in the A-League and the team was in the A-League Final Series as well as play-offs.

“Scott brings a lot of experience to us having played 12 consecutive seasons in the A-League with 200+ matches and also featured for the Australia U-23 team,” Bangur added.

The Aussie defender said he is excited to don the red and gold jersey.

“India presents a new challenge and I cannot wait to don the red and gold colours and take the field. There will always be massive expectations from us and I am aware of that. I can assure the fans that we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence,” Neville said

(Inputs from PTI)