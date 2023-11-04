ISL 2023-24: Mohammed Sanan, Nathan Rodrigues add another feather to hat with impressive first season

Young football star Mohammed Sanan was added to the illustrious list of RFYC graduates joining the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit, as he secured a three-year-long contract with the first team of Jamshedpur FC in August. The 19-year-old forward, hailing from Kerala, has appeared in all of the Red Miners’ games in the league this season, giving a terrific testament to his talent and immediate readiness to adapt to the rigours of the first team.

The RFYC has been instrumental in helping young footballers in India realise their football dreams by providing a holistic development approach both on and off the pitch. The program has seen significant success with 12 of its graduates signing professional contracts with various Indian football clubs in 2023.

“Signing professional contracts is the first big step in a player’s career, and RFYC is proud to have been able to help these athletes reach this stage.

We are proud of all our graduates, and look forward to seeing everything they go on to achieve.” said a RFYC spokesperson said.

The RFYC has made a significant contribution to Indian football with 12 academy graduates making it to various age groups of Indian football.

Nathan Rodrigues and Franklin Nazareth signed up with the first team of Mumbai City FC in the summer. Nathan is a towering defender whose indomitable spirit reflects his incredible determination in coming back from a serious knee injury that kept him on the sidelines last season. On the other hand, Franklin is touted to be a quintessential No. 6 with inbred leadership qualities. His defensive traits are complemented by the wide passing range that makes him a creative outlet at the centre of the park.

Six graduates, Ranit Sarkar (East Bengal FC reserves), Bunando Singh (East Bengal FC reserves), Razibul Mistry (East Bengal FC reserves), Vian Murgod (Mohun Bagan Super Giant reserves), Rashid Cherukad (Bengaluru FC reserves), and Shivaldo Singh (Bengaluru FC reserves) have bagged deals amongst different teams in the ISL.

Amongst these, Shivaldo used to lead the RFYC U-19 team, earmarked as a leader from the heart of the defence. Heis a defender who can play across the backline. Hailing from Manipur, he possesses strong leadership skills to complement his talents on the field.

Bunando Singh recorded impressive performances in the RFDL earlier this year and that earned him a move to the Red & Gold Brigade. Accompanying him in the Kolkata-based club are Ranit, and Razibul, both of whom grew up idolising footballers in West Bengal. Ranit has emerged as a standout talent during his time in the RFYC because of his impressive shot-stopping skills and work ethic, while Razibul has been raised for his electrifying speed, agile footwork, and innate ability to create scoring opportunities.

Rashid is a versatile midfielder, capable of playing across the centre of the field, who joined the Bengaluru FC reserves. He has already begun earning his stripes by recording fine performances in the Bengaluru Super Division. The Mariners have picked up Pune-born striker Vian, who is known for his incredible knack of finding the back of the net. He is well versed with the demands of modern-day football and is an equally capable playmaker too, adding a unique dimension to his attacking arsenal.

I-League will witness the remarkable potential of the RFYC in the coming campaign too. Two graduates, Chirag Bhujel (Rajasthan United) and Surdas Meitei (Rajasthan United), will ply their trade in the second-tier football competition. Bhujel is a dynamic winger with a searing pace and tremendous efficiency in front of the goal. His exploits on the flank will be closely tracked by clubs across the country. Surdas blends a powerful physique with a wonderful eye for a pass. His ability to split defences with his deliveries from the middle of the park makes him an exciting prospect to watch out for.

Alex Konthoujam signed up with Kodagu FC in the Bengaluru Super Division. He is an attacker blessed with tearaway pace, quick footwork, and equally stunning goal-scoring vision. He can shuffle across the frontline and will be hoping to move up the ranks by delivering impactful performances for Kodagu.

Additionally, twins, Aarush Kamath and Avaneesh Kamath, have bagged a two-year-long full scholarship each at the Louisiana State University (EUNICE) with a Business Major. Aarush plays as a left back whereas Avaneesh plays on the right side of the defensive line. They played critical roles in RFYC’s qualification in the RFDL this year and were part of the U19 team that finished runners-up in the MFA Super Division League.

RFYC has had 15 players sign professional contracts from its first two graduating batches (14 ISL players + 1 I League player) including the likes of Ayush Chhikara (MCFC), Muhammed Nemil (FCG), Thoi Singh (NEUFC), amongst others.