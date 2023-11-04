India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remained of ODI World Cup 2023 after sustaining an injury in India's fourth match against Bangladesh on October 19. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been named Hardik's replacement in the Indian squad.

There was a cloud of doubt on Pandya's participation ever since he got injured in the match against Bangladesh. Pandya had twisted his ankle in his follow through while trying to stop a ball. The all-rounder subsequently left the field and was taken for scans before being ruled out for the remainder of the match.

After the October 19 match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a statement that they are monitoring Pandya's situation. The all-rounder has been at National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru ever since the injury for the recovery.

Prior to India's last match against Sri Lanka, India skipper Rohit Sharma had provided an update on the all-rounder's injury, saying that it was being monitored on day-to-day basis.

"It is an injury that we have to see every day how much per cent he has improved, how much recovery has been made, how much bowling has been done, how much batting has been done. So, on a day-to-day basis, we would like to take a call," Rohit had said.

In Pandya's absence, India brought in pacer Mohammed Shami to bolster the bowling attack and replaced bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur with Suryakumar Yadav to balance the batting. The changes have been exceptional for India as Shami took 14 wickets in three matches with two five-fors.