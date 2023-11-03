ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh cancel training session ahead of Sri Lanka clash due to poor AQI in Delhi

Bangladesh cricket team canceled their training session in Delhi on Friday (Nov 3) after poor Air Quality Index (AQI) prevented them from taking guards at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The national capital has been going through a poor weather index that has resulted in schools and colleges being shut down. As a result, Bangladesh who are in Delhi for the ODI World Cup clash had withdrawn from the warm-up plans. Team director Khaled Mahmud confirmed the news of the postponement of the training session due to the AQI.

Bangladesh cancel training

"We actually had a training session today, but due to worsening conditions, we didn't take the chance," Mahmud said on Friday.

"We have two more training days. Some of us developed coughing, so there's a risk factor. We don't want to get sick. We don't know if things will improve, but we have training tomorrow. We want all the players to be fit for the important game coming up on November 6."

With winters approaching its peak, the AQI has been a severe issue in recent years in the national capital. The AQI level on Thursday rosed above 400 on Thursday with several places in Delhi going for a shut-in Delhi.

Bangladesh had their training session from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday while they will also have a training session on Saturday which is also in the evening, while on Sunday they are scheduled to train from 2 pm. If the AQI level does not improve in the coming days it could be a huge problem for fans to attend events in Delhi. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh is the last match in Delhi in the ODI World Cup before the onus shifts to knockouts.