Ishan Kishan likely to play in Ranji Trophy after BCCI mandates players to represent state teams in next round

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (Feb 12) has mandated fit and available players to represent the state teams in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season from the next round. The decision by BCCI could see out of favour stars Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer representing Jharkhand and Mumbai respectively in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. While Iyer was dropped recently from the Indian squad, Ishan has been avoiding playing in the Ranji Trophy to be fit and prepared for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting on March 22.

Ishan to represent Jharkhand?

“Players cannot simply prioritize international cricket or the IPL. They must make themselves available for domestic cricket and honour their commitments to their respective state teams,” according to a BCCI official familiar with the decision.

On Monday, players received an email on their official IDs where it was stated that they would have to make themselves available for domestic selection. Players currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recovering from issues or on medical leave and rehabilitation have been given an exemption. However, those not

The decision comes after several star names have decided to stay away from the longest-running domestic format of Indian cricket. Ishan is fit and has not traveled with the Indian squad for the England series due to disciplinary issues. He has been frozen out of the side having opted to withdraw from the side during the South Africa tour due to personal issues, but was spotted partying in Dubai days later.

On the other hand, players like Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar have also avoided playing for their domestic sides despite being fit. They both have been passed fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer on the flip side has been recently dropped from the Indian side due to lack of form; however, he will be available for selection once he returns from leave.