Ishan Kishan’s exclusion from the Indian Test squad raised some eyebrows on Friday (Jan 12) evening after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the Test series against England. Ishan, predicted to be the next all-format star of the Indian team was dropped for disciplinary issues according to close sources. However, a day after his exclusion from the first two Test matches, he put up a video on his social media handle where he was seen contemplating. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XjUfL18Ydc — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) January 12, 2024 × Ishan back in the headlines

In a video posted on his social media, Ishan is seen doing breathing and running exercises as he prepares himself for the upcoming challenges. The Mumbai Indians star concentrated deeply on himself and showed positive body language despite being on the hot seat for a few disciplinary reasons. The video also showed that Ishan is completely fine and ready to go once he is called back to the side. What happened with Ishan?

Having asked for time out from the national side during the Test series against South Africa in December, the BCCI opted to rest the wicketkeeper-batter and drafted KS Bharat into the squad. It was reported that he had asked BCCI for a leave on the grounds of mental fatigue. However, he was later found partying in Dubai. The BCCI officials were not happy with Ishan’s approach and dropped him from the home T20I series against Afghanistan and was also not included in the Test squad for the opening two matches in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Head coach Rahul Dravid asserted that Ishan wanted time out from the squad so was not made available for selection. However, lack of discipline has been touted to be the reason behind his exclusion from the squad.

It is worth noting that the left-hand batter has not made himself available for selection for the ongoing Ranji Trophy season with Jharkhand. So as things stand, Ishan if elected, will likely feature in the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Why did Ishan withdraw from the squad in South Africa?