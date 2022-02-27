Ishan Kishan admitted to hospital after being hit on head by a nasty bouncer during 2nd T20I against SL

Indian opener Ishan Kishan was admitted to a hospital after coping a nasty blow on his helmet while batting during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday (February 26). Kishan opened the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma after Sri Lanka handed India a target of 184 runs in the game.

Kishan was hit on the helmet after a nasty bouncer from Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara in the powerplay. Kishan, who had scored 14 off 11 balls at the time, was seen in discomfort after being hit on the helmet and was immediately attended by the Indian team's medical staff. He underwent a mandatory concussion check and was deemed fine to continue batting.

However, his stay out in the middle was cut short in the sixth over. Ishan was dismissed by Kumara after managing to score only 16 runs off 15 deliveries. It has now been revealed the left-hand batter was taken to a hospital for scans after being hit on the head and has been admitted for treatment.

As per a report in ANI, Kishan sustained a head injury and has to be rushed to a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra. A doctor revealed the cricketer is currently under observation at the hospital.

"I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought here in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation," the doctor was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja keep India's winning streak alive, Men in Blue win T20I series vs Sri Lanka

Kishan had started the series with a match-winning knock of 89 runs in the first T20I in Lucknow. He was looking to continue his fine form in the second T20I in Dharamshala on Saturday but the injury came as a huge setback for the wicket-keeper batter. The Indian team will be hoping for his quick recovery.

After his dismissal during India's run chase of 185 runs, Shreyas Iyer once again starred with the bat as he smashed a quickfire 74 off 44 balls laced with six fours and four sixes. The likes of Sanju Samson (39 off 35) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 18) also played two crucial knocks as India wrapped up the game with 17 balls to spare.

With the win, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be eyeing a clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Sunday (February 27).