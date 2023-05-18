'Is he mentally stable?': Ramiz Raja lashes out at PCB chief's proposal to host Asia Cup 2023 in England

With so much chaos regarding this year's Asia Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi stunned one and all with his recent suggestion of taking the continental tournament out of the Asian shores and hosting it in the United Kingdom, with the iconic Lord's stadium to host the India-Pakistan clash.

Asia Cup 2023 edition remains under dark clouds as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have made it clear that they won't send Team India to Pakistan, where the tournament was scheduled to take place. Since then, a hybrid model was suggested by PCB chief where India can play their games outside Pakistan. However, he came up with the suggestion to take the tournament to be UK, drawing criticism from his predecessor Ramiz Raja.

"I was shocked to hear the Chairman PCB saying it would be great to see the Asia Cup being played at Lord’s. Is he mentally stable or not?," said Raja on his Youtube channel. The former PCB chairman said,"The whole point of Asia Cup before the World Cup was that the teams get familiar with the conditions of the sub-continent."

Ramiz added, "Another statement that made me angry was Mr Chairman telling the press they want to organise PSL season 9 in UAE because there are issues with taxation in Pakistan," said Raja. "At one hand you’re saying that Pakistan is safe for cricket regarding Asia Cup but on the other hand you are saying that PSL should not be conducted in Pakistan, how does that make sense?"