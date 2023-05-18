Definitely see Gill becoming as big as Kohli or Tendulkar: Former CSK opener lavishes huge praise on GT star

Shubman Gill's glorious run at the highest level continues. Ever since he slammed his maiden international hundred, in August 2022, he has been unstoppable. Gill came into the IPL 2023 edition on the back of twin tons in Tests, a double hundred in ODIs, maiden T20I century and scored his first-ever IPL century in Gujarat Titans' (GT) 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 62 on Monday (May 15).

Gill occupies the second spot in the list of batters with most runs in IPL 2023 -- with 576 runs in 13 games at an average of 48 and strike rate close to 150 (146.19) with four fifties and a ton. The right-hander is displaying his class and has certainly grown in stature in recent times. Thus, former Indian batter Robin Uthappa made a big claim on Gill.

'As big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Uthappa -- IPL winner with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- said, “I definitely see him having the potential of becoming someone as big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. I certainly think he has got the stuff. He is a phenomenal player who is in exceptional form and is playing some exceptional cricket at the moment."