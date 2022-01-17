Irrespective of what Kohli says or what Ganguly tweets, it's battle of two stalwarts, says ex-Pakistan captain

Virat Kohli dropped a shocker on Saturday (January 15) as he surprisingly announced that he is stepping down as the captain of the Indian Test team with immediate effect. Kohli's decision came just a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa 2-1. The decision baffled many as Kohli was on his way to becoming one of the greatest Test leaders of all time.

Nonetheless, he signed off as India's most successful captain of all time in Tests with an impressive 40 wins in 68 matches as captain. Ever since Kohli's decision, there have been speculations surrounding BCCI's role in the entire saga with many blaming the board for playing a role in forcing Kohli out.

The speculations have arisen from the fact that it was not long ago that Kohli and the Indian cricket board had a public fallout over his sacking as ODI captain of the team. In an explosive press conference ahead of the South Africa tour in December last year, Kohli had openly contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's comments about his removal as ODI captain.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, however, in his tweet, clarified that the decision to leave Test captaincy was entirely Kohli's call and that he had no pressure from the BCCI. Reacting to Kohli's move and Ganguly's tweet on it, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif made some bold claims.

Latif believes the real reason behind Kohli's decision to leave Test captaincy can be his tiff with the BCCI and board president Ganguly. The former Pakistan captain said it is a battle between the two stalwarts of Indian cricket.

"The real reason why these things happen is because you have a tiff with the board. Irrespective of what Virat says that it's his decision or what Sourav Ganguly tweets, this is battle of two stalwarts," Rashid Latif said in a video on his YouTube channel Caught Behind.

You have unsettled Indian cricket: Rashid Latif slams BCCI

Former Pakistan captain Latif also slammed the BCCI for targeting Kohli unnecessarily since his decision to step down as the T20I captain of the team last year. Kohli had last year announced that he will not remain India's T20I skipper post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 but had expressed his desire to continue leading the side in ODIs and Tests.

However, he was later removed as the ODI captain with the BCCI biggies reasoning that the selectors wanted to have one white-ball captain going forward. Latif criticised the Indian cricket board, accusing them of not just unsettling Kohli, one of the greatest in midern-day cricket but also Indian cricket.

"Some people are emotional. They know when and how to provoke Kohli. When he announced that he won't captain India in T20Is after the World Cup, he was removed as ODI captain as well. You haven't only unsettled Kohli; you've unsettled Indian cricket,"