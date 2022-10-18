Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi returns home amid 'missing' claims after competing without hijab

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi returned home safely on Tuesday (October 18) amid claims that she went 'missing' after competing without a hijab during the finals of the Asian Climbing Competitions in Seoul, South Korea. It was widely assumed that Rekabi defied the Islamic Republic's diktat for female athletes and ditched the mandatory veil to extend her support amid protests in Iran.

However, Rekabi on Tuesday clarified her veil had fallen by mistake while she was competing in the international event in South Korea. The footage of the Iranian mountain climber, competing without a hijab had gone viral on social media with many believing the move was in solidarity with the ongoing protests in her country.

Rekabi competed without a headscarf covering which is mandatory for all female athletes from Iran, as per the rules in the country. Her footage of competing without hijab came amid protests in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody following her arrest by the morality police over her clothing.

Mahsa Amini was detained by the Iranian police over her 'inappropriate attire' and died in custody sparking huge outrage across the nation.

BBC Persia had earlier reported that Rekabi's passport and phone had been confiscated by Iranian officials after she competed without a hijab and that her friends were unable to get in touch with her. However, Rekabi herself cleared the air on her well-being on Tuesday.

Rekabi took to social media to inform her hijab fell off by mistake during the competition and it was unintentional. "Not wearing her headscarf during the competition in Seoul was unintentional ... there was poor scheduling and I was called her to climb unpredictably," read a statement on her Instagram page.

Rekabi said she was on her way back to her home with the rest of the Iranian contingent after the conclusion of the competition. Earlier, the Iranian embassy in South Korea had denied the reports of the rock climber going missing after competing without wearing a hijab.