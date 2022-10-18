'I never gave up': Karim Benzema after winning maiden Ballon d'or trophy at 34

French striker Karim Benzema won the men's Ballon D'Or 2022 in Paris on Sunday after an incredible season for his club Real Madrid. The 34-year-old became the oldest player to win the Ballon d'Or for the first time since Stanley Matthews in 1956.

The Real Madrid star was a clear favourite to clinch the prestigious trophy this season after playing an instrumental role in his club's tremendous success last season. Benzema's heroics powered Real Madrid to the Champions League and La Liga titles in what was a brilliant campaign for Carlo Ancelloti's men.

While he was Real Madrid's top-scorer across all competitions, Benzema also made his comeback to the France national team after a gap of almost six years in 2021 following a blackmail scandal. Benzema has since become indispensable for France and is also part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Reacting after winning his maiden Balon d'Or at the age of 34, Benzema said his journey has not been an easy one but he never gave up on his dreams. The French striker said age is just a number for him and he intends to continue chasing his goals.

"This makes me really proud, all the work I did, I never gave up. I had two role models in my life, Zidane and Ronaldo as well. I always had this dream in my mind that everything’s possible. There was a difficult period where I wasn’t in the French team but I worked hard and never gave up, kept my head down and enjoyed playing football," Benzema said after winning his maiden Ballon d'Or on Tuesday.

"I’m really proud of my journey here, it wasn’t easy, it was difficult, for me and my family. Age is just a number for me. People play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire. It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up. It kept this dream alive and was the fire behind me. I just want to make the most of it," he added.

Benzema was unstoppable up front for Real Madrid last season as he scored an impressive 44 goals in 46 games across competitions. The French star finished as the top-scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals, including hat-tricks in all-important games against PSG and Chelsea.

He was tipped by many to lift the prestigious Ballon d'Or this year after his incredible campaign last season. Benzema has continued his prolific run for Real Madrid this season and will be looking to make an impact for France when they begin their title defence in the FIFA World Cup 2022 later this year.