American President Donald Trump has warned Australia against sending the Iranian football players back home amid growing fears over their safety during the ongoing Women’s Asian Cup in Gold Coast, Queensland. As many as five members of Iran’s women’s team have fled the team hotel in Australia, currently placed in a safe house under the protection of the Australian Federal Police (AFP). Stranded in Australia after their failed campaign, the Iranian women footballers are at the centre of growing calls for their exit from the country to be blocked for the fear of execution or prison in Iran, with their country at war against the US and Israel.

Meanwhile, before their tournament opener against South Korea, the Iranian players stood silent during the country’s national anthem, and even though they never explained the reasons behind it, the Iranian government has officially labelled them ‘wartime traitors’.

A CNN report claims that the players were forced to sing their national anthem ahead of their second group game on Thursday, before repeating it ahead of their final match against the Philippines on Sunday, which they lost by 0-2. The Iranian players not only sang the anthem but also gave a military salute.



Following their final league game, the supporters surrounded the team bus, while shouting at the police, 'Save our Girls', before being pulled away.



Moreover, the Iranian football players' plight has reached the son of Iran’s ousted shah, Reza Pahlavi, who, on his social media handle X, urged the Australian government to ensure the safety of the five soccer players, including their captain Zahra Ghanbari, warning the Australian authorities that these women will face dire consequences if and when they return to Iran.



“As a result of their brave act of civil disobedience in refusing to sing the current regime’s national anthem, they face dire consequences should they return to Iran,” Pahlavi posted on X. “I call on the Australian government to ensure their safety and give them any and all needed support.”

Trump urges Australian government to grant Iranian players asylum

In the latest update on this matter, American President Donald Trump has joined calls to urge the Australian Prime Minister and the related authorities against sending the Iranian team back to their country, where they will face dire consequences upon reaching. Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump wrote,

