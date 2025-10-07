/IPL winner slams India coach Gambhir for forcing Rohit, Kohli into early retirements

Former two-time IPL winner and Kolkata Knight Riders’ key batter, Manoj Tiwary, has launched a scathing attack on current India head coach Gautam Gambhir for forcing Indian stalwarts into taking early retirements. Accusing Gambhir of ruining the team culture, Tiwary said the dressing room environment hasn’t been pleasing since Gambhir assumed the head coach role last year. While the batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their respective Test retirements under Gambhir’s tenure in May 2025, they hung up their T20I boots following India’s second T20 World Cup when Dravid was the head coach.

Not only them, but ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also announced his international retirement last December, midway through the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Three top players deciding to step aside in six months forced the selectors to make a plethora of changes ahead of the concluded UK tour, including naming Shubman Gill as the new Test captain.



Meanwhile, having played with and under Gambhir for India and in the IPL, Tiwary, who also has a history with Gambhir, accused the head coach of forcing these greats to take early retirements, as he doesn’t like his ideas being questioned.

“If the senior players are there, if Ashwin is there, if Rohit is there or if Rohit is there, then these guys have played so much cricket, these guys are established much more than the head coach or the other staff, these guys will raise questions if they don't agree to a point. You just made sure that these guys are not there, basically,” Tiwary said in a chat with InsideSport.



“I have observed that since this coach took on the role, a lot of controversies have arisen. Many things that are happening are not good for Indian cricket. I believe that since the time he has been the head coach, Ashwin has taken a retirement. Rohit and Virat have also done so. Other things have happened, such as players being unexpectedly added to the squad and then being straight into the starting XI. We have seen that Gambhir has not been consistent,” he added.

What about RoKo’s ODI future?



Fondly known as ‘RoKo’ among the fans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of Team India’s ODI squad for the away Australia series, starting October 19 in Perth. Although social media chatter is that the pair could bow out of Indian cricket following the tour Down Under, Tiwary feels Gambhir will back them in the ODIs.



"I believe the circumstances that have been created, the atmosphere that has been created, the pressure that is there on these players, I believe Rohit and Virat have been outstanding servants of Indian cricket. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights. The players who give their heart and soul, we have seen they have given their everything," Tiwary said.



“If these players feel that things are affecting their image and they are no longer wanted in the dressing room, then they might consider retiring. I believe they want to play. I think Gambhir won't take this big a call of not having these two individuals because, in the white-ball format, no one can deny the fact that these two have been outstanding. It would be a really poor decision if Gautam doesn't include these two in the scheme of things for the World Cup,” he continued.

