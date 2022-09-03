IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Brian Lara as head coach after parting ways with Tom Moody

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed West Indies legend Brian Lara as the head coach of the team ahead of the new season. SRH have parted ways with former Australia cricketer Tom Moody and replaced him with Lara as the new head coach of the team.

Lara was already a part of the SRH backroom staff during IPL 2022 as he served as the team's strategic adviser last season. He has now been elevated to the head coach post and this will be his first assignment in the IPL as the coach of a team.

"The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons," SRH said in a statement.

This was Moody's second stint as the head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after he held the position for six seasons between 2013 to 2019 during his first stint. Moddy guided SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016 and helped them develop a world-class squad during his first stint as the head coach.

However, his second stint with the franchise was far from perfect as SRH struggled to win matches consistently. The Orange Army finished a disappointing eighth last season after managing only six wins in 14 matches under Kane Williamson's captaincy.

SRH are yet to win a title since their maiden triumph in 2016 and have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last couple of seasons. SRH managed only nine wins in 28 matches during Moody's second stint and will hope for a turnaround under their new head coach Lara next season.