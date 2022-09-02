England's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign dealt a major blow as Jonny Bairstow suffers injury after freak accident

England's star wicketkeeper and batsman Jonny Bairstow was recently ruled out of their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup after he suffered an injury during a freak accident while golfing.

Reports suggest that he sustained a 'lower limb injury', more specifically on his left leg. However, as the extent of the injury remains unknown, Bairstow is scheduled to meet with a specialist in the near future to ascertain the most optimal path to recovery.

The English and Wales Cricket Board came out with a statement, declaring Bairstow's condition and informing fans of his absence. "England and Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds," read the ECB's statement.

Bairstow himself took to social media to offer fans some insight and clarity with respect to his situation. "Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of [sic] games/tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation.

"The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back," wrote Bairstow in a post on Instagram.

England's T20 World Cup aspirations have been dealt a massive blow as Bairstow is one of their seniormost players in white-ball cricket and he is one of the most prolific scorers in international Test cricket this year. The Poms are yet to announce his replacement; however, Will Jacks is being eyed as the player to stand-in for Bairstow.