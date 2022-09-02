Huge blow for India as Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, Axar Patel named replacement

In a huge blow to the Indian team ahead of the Super 4 stage, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Jadeja looked in fine form with the bat and the ball in India's first two games against Pakistan and Hong Kong. However, he sustained an injury in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the tournament.

The star all-rounder will be replaced by Axar Patel, who was one of the standbys in India's squad for the Asia Cup. Axar will join the rest of the Indian squad in Dubai soon and might feature in India's first Super 4 clash against the winner of Friday's meeting between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Jadeja's injury is a concern for the Indian team with not too many games left in the run-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. Earlier this year, the all-rounder had sustained a rib injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and was ruled out midway through the season.

While his form has never been into question, Jadeja's recent injury record is a sign of worry for the Indian team considering he is among the first-choice all-rounders for the team in T20Is alongside the in-form Hardik Pandya. Jadeja's absence will also hurt India's chances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Jadeja played a crucial knock of 35 runs in India's opener against Pakistan to help the Men in Bue get off to a winning start in the tournament with a five-wicket victory. He didn't get a chance to bat in India's next game against Hong Kong but returned with a wicket with the ball while giving away only 11 runs.

While Axar is a like-to-like replacement for Jadeja, in his absence, Deepa Hooda can also be slotted into the playing XI. Hooda has been in top-notch form with the bat in white-ball cricket for India this year and can also prove to be a handy option with the ball in the middle overs.