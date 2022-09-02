I just hope to see Virat Kohli back at his best in T20 World Cup, says Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting wants to see Virat Kohli return to form and be at his best in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 later this year. Kohli is currently in action for India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE where he has shown glimpses of his prime past with two useful knocks against Pakistan and Hong Kong, respectively.

Kohli made his comeback for Team India in the Asia Cup after a month-long break as he was rested from India's tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe amid questions over his spot in the T20I team. All eyes were on the senior batter on his comeback against Pakistan amid debates over his poor form.

While he couldn't notch up a big knock, Kohli made a crucial contribution with 35 runs to help India beat Pakistan and get off to a winning start. He followed it up with a brilliant half-century against Hong Kong. Speaking about Kohli's revival, Ponting said he was pleased to see the Indian batting maestri back among the runs.

"First and foremost, great to see him back in the runs. No surprise that he did it in a run chase. We’ve always known that about him. His record suggests he is better when his team is chasing runs," Ponting said on the latest ICC review after Kohli's performance against Pakistan.

The Australian cricket legend also spoke about Kohli's recent revelations regarding his mental health struggles and said the senior India batter is playing with more freedom now. Kohli had recently revealed for the first time in ten years, that he didn't touch his bat even once during his one-month break away from cricket.

Ponting wishes to see Kohli at his best in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and be one of the best players in the tournament.

"When I saw his runs and then I've read on social media over the last few days, it sounded like he found himself in quite a dark place. Like a lot of us men, he wasn’t willing to talk about it and share it," said the former Australia captain.

“It sounds like when he has started to share, started to talk, it might have just freed him up a bit and he started to feel better about himself again.

"I just hope that we see him back at his best and in the World Cup. I’d rather see Virat come out here (in Australia) and be one of the leading players in the tournament, but just make sure he doesn’t score many runs against Australia when they play," he added.

Kohli will look to continue his fine form with the willow when India lock horns with the winner of the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong in the Super 4 on Sunday (September 04).