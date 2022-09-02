WATCH: Sri Lankan player does bizarre dance to mock Bangladesh after knocking them out of Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka stunned Bangladesh by two wickets to knock them out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday (September 01). It was a thrilling run-chase as Sri Lanka nailed down the target of 184 runs with four balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai to secure a spot in the Super Four.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne mocked the Bangladesh team by pulling off some bizarre dance moves while celebrating his team's victory. Karunaratne did the famous 'snake dance' also known as 'Naagin dance', which Bangladesh players have previously performed on several occasions.

It was an enthralling battle between the two teams as they locked horns in the virtual knockout clash. Batting first, Bangladesh rode on Mosaddek Hossain's brilliant finishing cameo of 24 off 9 balls and crucial knocks from the likes of Mehidy Hasan (38) and Afif Hossain (39) to post a strong total of 183 runs on the board.

In reply, Sri Lanka got off to a solid start with openers Pathum Nissanka (20) ad Kusal Mendis (60) adding 45 runs for the first wicket. Mendis batted brilliantly as he held the crease strong on one end as the Lankans kept losing wickets at regular intervals on the other end.

However, a captain's knock of 45 runs from Dasun Shanaka and Karunaratne's 10-ball 16 helped Sri Lanka prevail in the 184-run chase to keep their Asia Cup dream alive. Following his team's win, Karunaratne was seen doing the 'naagin dance' in the dugout as a clip of his moves went viral.

The Naagin dance had first become a symbol of mockery in the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry when the Bangladesh team toured the Island nation for the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim did the 'snake dance' after smashing an unbeaten 72 in a 215-run chase against the Lankans to take Bangladesh home.

Bangladesh had pulled off a similar celebration when they knocked out Sri Lanka from the Asia Cup in 2018. The two teams have since failed to miss any opportunity of having a go at each other by doing the infamous dance move and celebrate their victory.