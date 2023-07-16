IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore yet to renew Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar contracts, decision 'under process'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB ) is yet to renew the contracts of its Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and coach Sanjay Bangar, per latest reports. The Bangalore-based franchise, which hasn't won the trophy even once, said in a statement that both are still under contract while the franchise is yet to come out on a final decision, the announcement of which will be made public soon.

"Their contract with RCB is still intact," RCB said in a statement. "The team is still under the process of review. We will come back if any announcement on the changes in the team."

On a day when Yuzvendra Chahal, former RCB player and their highest wicket-taker to date, talked about his disappointing departure from the franchise after spending eight years with them, the news of non-renewal of the contracts of these experienced coaches will further hurt fans' sentiments.

Per a report in the Indian Express, there is no formal word on the franchise's stance of continuing working with the bowling coach Adam Griffith. Also, it remains unclear if RCB decides against renewing their contracts, whether will they go for a foreign or an Indian coach.

Considering it happens, Hesson and Bangar's departure will indicate one thing - the franchise is seeking someone with fresh and creative ideas who can help them achieve their target of winning the IPL.

Meanwhile, following reports of former Australian coach Justin Langer getting roped in as the new Lucknow coach, replacing Andy Flower, the Zimbabwean legend is said to be applying for the job elsewhere - and with this opportunity coming up straight away, both concerned parties could likely sit down for a discussion. 'So close yet so far' For the nth time in the history of IPL, RCB came close to sealing the playoffs berth but failed to do so at the last moment.

During the IPL 2023, Faf du Plessis-led side fared decent, winning seven and losing as many games. However, until the last moment, they had the chance of reaching the top four, but a loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in the final league game of the season ended their hopes. But that was not the end of the tunnel, as at least they could flex about some of the individual performances this season.

RCB's star opener Faf and former captain Virat Kohli were among the top run-getters, scoring 730 runs and 639 runs, respectively, while ace seamer Mohammed Siraj was their highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets from 14 matches.