'IPL is biggest show in town': Kevin Pietersen urges cricket board not to schedule any international games

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen feels that Indian Premier League is the "biggest show in town" and other cricket boards should realise that no international game should be scheduled while the cash-T20 league is played.

"Cricket boards need to realise that the @IPL is the biggest show in town. DO NOT schedule ANY international games whilst it's on. V v v simple!," Pietersen tweeted.

England Cricket Board (ECB) and New Zealand Cricket have publicly said that they will provide a window for their players so that they could experience pressure situations while playing along with big names in the game.

14 english cricketers are set to feature in this year's Indian Premier League. The list includes England skipper Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Stokes, Johnny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone and no.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan. Jofra Archer is likely to miss half of the season after a serious shoulder injury.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.