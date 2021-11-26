IPL franchises miffed after BCCI bans deals with cryptocurrency exchanges

A couple of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are not happy with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its decision to ban any sponsorship deals with cryptocurrency exchanges. The board doesn't want the franchises to strike a commercial deal with the exchanges till the time the Indian government brings a regulation in place for the sector.

As per a report in the Economic Times, two franchises revealed they had been approached by major cryptocurrency exchanges over sponsorship deals ahead of IPL 2022. However, the negotiations had to be stalled after BCCI's diktat over crypto. The board has asked all teams and the media right holders to avoid signing any sponsorship deals with crypto exchanges.

“It’s a major opportunity loss. The kind of money they were offering for the main sponsorship was 1.5 times of what the current sponsor is paying. They wanted to build their brand with our association and were ready to pay for that,” an executive of one of the IPL franchises, who were offered a deal by a crypto exchange company, was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

While the franchises often have the freedom to sort out their sponsorship deals on their own, BCCI doesn't want to hurry on the decision with the central government in the process of finalising a crypto bill to regulate the sector. A BCCI insider said the matter was political in nature.

“While the members of the IPL governing council may not have an issue with cryptocurrency exchanges advertising, it’s a matter of optics. BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the son of the union home minister, and the central government is in the process of bringing a crypto bill in the upcoming winter session of parliament. Till there is some clarity, he may not be seen allowing crypto ads,” said the BCCI source.

What has not gone down well with the two franchises is the fact that major crypto players were handed sponsorship deals by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021. Crypto exchanges like ConSwitch and CoinDCX reportedly spent over Rs 50 crore in sponsorship deals, as per Economic Times.