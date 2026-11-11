/IPL 2027: MI-PBKS complete blockbuster Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade ahead of auction

The most awaited trade swap ahead of the IPL 2027 auction has been completed, with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) exchanging Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. The trade, which was on the cards for quite some time, was confirmed on Wednesday (Nov 11) by the IPL in a statement ahead of the retention deadline on November 17. Hardik had rejoined MI in 2024 as captain, but he is expected to play as a player only at PBKS, with India skipper Shreyas Iyer at the helm. Arshdeep, on the other hand, will be playing for a franchise other than PBKS for the first time in his career.

MI-PBKS complete blockbuster Hardik-Arshdeep trade

Hardik joins PBKS at an increased price of INR 18 crore, up INR 1.65 crore from his MI fee of INR 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep joins MI at his current price of INR 18 crore.

"Pandya’s trade brings the curtain down on his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles. Having first joined MI in 2015, Pandya developed into one of the league’s most impactful all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball during the team’s title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020," read the official IPL statement on the marquee trade.

"Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition’s leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS’ all-time leading wicket-taker," it added.

Hardik and Arshdeep in IPL