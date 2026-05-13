/IPL 2026: Why has Pat Cummins been fined after SRH’s defeat to GT?

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has been fined INR 12 lakh after his side was found guilty of a slow over-rate during Tuesday’s IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans. During the match at Narendra Modi Stadium, SRH were also penalised on the field, as only four fielders permitted outside the circle as GT completed their innings at 168/5. It marked SRH’s first over-rate offence of the season and the team eventually suffered an 82-run defeat.

This is not the first time a Sunrisers Hyderabad player has come under BCCI disciplinary action this season. Earlier, opener Abhishek Sharma was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point for openly showing dissent after his dismissal in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in April.

The BCCI has been actively enforcing disciplinary measures this season for offences including slow over-rates, dissent and obscenity. It also penalised RR's skipper Riyan Parag after he was caught vaping inside the dressing room during a live broadcast. He was reportedly handed a heavily fined along with a demerit point.

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Amid repeated breaches involving players, team officials and franchise owners, the BCCI recently circulated an advisory to all 10 IPL teams warning against misconduct and violations of protocol. Although no individual or franchise was named, the board said such incidents could seriously damage the image of both the IPL and the governing body.

According to reports, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated in the advisory that several cases of misconduct and protocol violations had come to the board’s attention during the ongoing season.

“It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violations have occurred involving players, support staff, and team officials during the course of the current IPL season," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reportedly said in the advisory sent to all 10 franchises.

“These incidents, if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the franchise concerned, and the BCCI as the governing body. They may further expose individuals and franchises to legal liability and security risks of a serious nature," he added.

The board also flagged concerns over unauthorised visitors entering players’ hotel rooms and cautioned franchises about the dangers of honey-trapping in high-profile sporting environments. The advisory urged teams to remain alert and take preventive steps to avoid incidents that could lead to serious legal or security consequences.