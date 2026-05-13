/Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Sophie Molineux to lead Australia, pacer Brown misses out

Australia has left out pace bowler Darcie Brown from the 15-member squad announced on Wednesday (May 13) for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England. The team will be captained by experienced all-rounder Sophie Molineux in Australia’s first major campaign since the retirement of former skipper Alyssa Healy. Senior players Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath have been named deputy captains.

According to selector Shawn Flegler, Brown’s omission came down to team balance and the conditions expected in England. He said the panel believes the selected squad offers the right combination of stability and flexibility.

“Darcie Brown was unlucky to miss out but the decision was based on the conditions we’re expecting and the make-up of the side. These squads are never easy to select but we’re confident with the balance and stability we’ve got across the group," selector Shawn Flegler said.

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Uncapped left-arm seamer Lucy Hamilton has earned her maiden World Cup call-up, replacing Brown in the squad.

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Flegler added that raw pace may not play as significant a role in English conditions, making Hamilton’s style a valuable option.

“With at least six right-arm pace options in the mix and raw pace expected to be less effective, we opted to go with Lucy Hamilton who offers something different as a left-arm quick," Flegler added.

Meanwhile, Grace Harris returns to the side after sitting out the recent series against the West Indies. The selectors highlighted her all-round capabilities and ability to shift momentum quickly during matches.

This year’s tournament begins on June 12 in England, with the final scheduled for July 5 at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Australia have been placed in Group A alongside India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Netherlands. Their campaign will begin against South Africa on June 13 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Australia squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Sophie Molineux (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham