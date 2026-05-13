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What happened to Brandon Clarke? Memphis Grizzlies player passes way at 29

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 13, 2026, 13:08 IST | Updated: May 13, 2026, 13:08 IST
What happened to Brandon Clarke? Memphis Grizzlies player passes way at 29

Memphis Grizzlies player passes way at 29 Photograph: (AFP)

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29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies player Brandon Clarke has passed away in a tragic turn of events. The cause of his death is not out yet but his NBA team were left 'heartbroken with the news of his demise.

In an unfortunate turn of event, NBA player Brandon Clarke has died at the age of 29. He was part of Memphis Grizzlies in the league and had played only two games this season, both in December, owing to an injury. His NBA team Grizzlies have been left 'heartbroken' by the news of his demise at a young age. The cause of his death is not out yet. Clarke was, however, arrested last month in the state of Arkansas for speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Grizzlies lead condolence messages for Clarke

"Brandon was an outstanding team-mate and an even better person whose impact on the organisation and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten," read the statement released by the Grizzlies on Clarke's death.

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"As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved team-mate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit," read the statement by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

He was so loved by all of us here and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family," read a statement Priority Sports, the agency which represented Clarke.

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Brandon Clarke in NBA

The 29-year-old was first-round pick in 2019 NBA Draft where he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Grizzlies. He played 309 games in NBA, all for the Grizzlies, and averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game.

He was born in Canada and moved to Phoenix, Arizona at the age of three with his family. He played college basketball for San Jose State and then Gonzaga before being drafted in the NBA. His death definitely sent a shock wave among the fans of the league and his franchise as well.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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