/IPL 2026 updated points table: Gujarat Titans take top spot, SRH slip to third

In a high-stake IPL 2026 clash between the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Shubman Gill-led side registered a dominant 82-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Asked to bat first on a challenging pitch, GT suffered an early setback as Praful Hinge dismissed both Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler inside the powerplay, leaving the hosts struggling at 34/2. Sai Sudharsan then steadied the innings with a superb 61 off 44 deliveries, while Washington Sundar also contributed a half-century off 33 balls. The pair stitched together a crucial 60-run stand that guided Gujarat to a competitive 168/7.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase got off to a poor start as Mohammed Siraj struck in the opening over to dismiss Travis Head, before Kagiso Rabada ripped through the middle order. Rabada removed Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and R Smaran as SRH collapsed to 32/4 inside the powerplay.

Jason Holder then claimed the key wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, as SRH were eventually bundled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs.

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This win propelled Gujarat from third to the top of the IPL 2026 standings with 16 points from 12 matches and their net run rate also received a major boost, improving from 0.228 to 0.551. Hyderabad, meanwhile, dropped from second to third after registering their fifth defeat of the campaign, with their NRR slipping sharply from 0.737 to 0.331.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru slipped to second place despite not playing, while the remainder of the standings stayed unchanged. Punjab Kings remained fourth on 13 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals with 12 points each.

IPL 2026 updated points table

P TEAM M W L NR PTS NRR 1. Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 7 4 0 14 1.103 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4. Punjab Kings 11 6 4 1 13 0.428 5. Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6. Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7. Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 9. Mumbai Indians (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10. Lucknow Super Giants (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

Orange Cap standings

Heinrich Klaasen tightened his grip on the Orange Cap despite a modest outing, taking his tally to 508 runs after scoring 14 against GT, although his strike rate dipped slightly from 157.32 to 153.93.

Sai Sudharsan made the biggest hike, surging from sixth to second after crossing the 500-run mark with 501 runs in 12 games. Abhishek Sharma slipped from second to third following a six-run knock, while KL Rahul dropped to fourth.

Shubman Gill climbed to fifth after contributing five runs in the win. Ishan Kishan also moved up to eighth with 420 runs, overtaking Cooper Connolly.

Purple Cap standings

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the major mover in the Purple Cap race, jumping from third to second after his three-wicket spell took him to 21 wickets in 12 matches, level with no.1 spot holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar.