/IPL 2026 updated points table: Punjab Kings continue dominance at top, KKR ninth after first win

Punjab Kings delivered a commanding performance on Sunday (Apr 19), defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs to register their fifth win of IPL 2026. Playing at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, PBKS piled up an imposing 254/7, powered by explosive knocks from Priyansh Arya (93 off 37) and Cooper Connolly (87 off 46). Chasing 255, PBKS bowlers kept the Rishabh Pant-led side in check, limiting them to 200/5 in 20 overs.
With five wins from six matches, PBKS continue to sit comfortably at the top of the table with 11 points, three ahead of second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, LSG remain in eighth place, having managed just two wins from six games, giving them four points so far.
Also Read - 'Unstoppable under Iyer': How Punjab Kings created IPL's longest undefeated streak from the start of season
Rajasthan Royals missed an opportunity to climb higher in the standings after a four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Rinku Singh played a match-winning knock, scoring 53 off 34 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Led by Riyan Parag, RR remain third with eight points from six matches.
KKR, on the other hand, finally opened their account this season and moved up to ninth with three points from seven outings.
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Up next, Mumbai Indians are set to take on Gujarat Titans on Monday (Apr 20) at Narendra Modi Stadium. The clash will feature Hardik Pandya facing his former team in what promises to be a closely watched contest.