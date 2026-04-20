/'Unstoppable under Iyer': How Punjab Kings created IPL's longest undefeated streak from the start of season

In IPL 2026, Punjab Kings became the first team in the tournament history to go undefeated in their first six matches in a season. In the six matches played, PBKS have won five matches while one was washed out - putting them on top of points table with 11 points. They beat IPL's longest winning streak (from the start of season) of five matches undefeated by Rajasthan Royals (2015) and Kings XI Punjab (2014).