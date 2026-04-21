/IPL 2026 | Tilak Varma 101 outscores Gujarat Titans to join elite list of 8 batters

Tilak Varma scored in maiden IPL hundred on Monday (Apr 20) as Mumbai Indians (MI) snapped their four-match losing streak with a 99-run win against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 in Ahmedabad. Tilak finished at 101 unbeaten off 45 ball - joint-fastest hundred in the franchise history - as MI scored 199/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 200, GT were bowled out for 100 runs - one less than Tilak's 101 - making him the ninth batter in IPL to outscore the opposition in an innings. The last time a batter outscored the opposition in IPL was when KL Rahul scored 132 not out for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2020 against RCB which were bowled out for 109.



Who all has outscored opposition in IPL history?

There are a total of nine batters who have outscored opposition team in an IPL match with MI's Tilak Varma being the latest addition to the lite list. Below are all the batters who have done the same in IPL's 19-year history:

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Brendon McCullum - The former New Zealand batter scored 158 not out in inaugural match of IPL history on April 18, 2008 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In response to KKR's 222/3, RCB were bowled out for just 82 - 76 runs less than McCullum's score.

Rahul Dravid - The former India skipper scored 66 off 48 balls for RCB on April 18 in IPL 2009 as they posted 133/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for just 58 - eight runs less than Dravid's score.

Chris Gayle - The Universe Boss was on song during his 175 not out - highest individual score in tournament history - for RCB on April 23 in IPL 2013 as they posted a mammoth 263/5. In reply, now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) managed only 133/9 - 42 runs less than Gayle's score.

Chris Gayle - The WI batter once more outscored the opposition when he hit 117 for RCB on May 6 in IPL 2015 as the team scored 226/3. In the chase, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) were bowled out for 88 - 29 short of Gayle's score.

AB de Villiers - The former Protea batter scored 129 not out on May 14 in IPL 2016 for RCB as the scored 248/3 in 20 overs. During the chase, now defunct Gujarat Lions were bowled out for 104 - 25 runs less than ABD's score.

Virat Kohli - In the same match where AB de Villiers scored 129 not out, Virat Kohli scored 109 off RCB's 248/3 in 20 overs on May 14 in IPL 2016. The opposition Gujarat Lions were dismissed for 104 - five runs less than Kohli's score.

Jonny Bairstow - The England batter, on March 31 in IPL 2019, scored 114 runs for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they scored 231/2 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 113 runs - one less than Bairstow's total score.

KL Rahul - The India batter scored 132 not out for for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) on September 20 in IPL 2020 as the team scored 206/3. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 109 runs - 23 runs less than Rahul's score.