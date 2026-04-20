/Shapoor Zadran admitted to ICU in Delhi Hospital as former Afghan pacer fights rare disease

Shapoor Zadran, the former Afghanistan seamer, is battling a rare life-threatening disease called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in an intensive care unit in a Delhi hospital, where he moved to in January this year. Following a proud international career, where he used to open the bowling, Zadran fights stage four HLH, which usually occurs in children; it can also affect adults, who are prone to infection or have had cancer.

In this case, the patient suffers hyperinflammation, triggered by an overactive immune system, leading to damage to the body’s tissues, including the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes. Shapoor, who represented Afghanistan in 80 games, first complained of the symptoms last October, after which the doctors in Afghanistan suggested that he move to India for further treatment, his brother Ghamai Zadran confirmed.



He also revealed that Rashid Khan and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Mirwais Ashraf’s contacts helped Shapoor receive his India visa quickly. While Ashraf spoke with former BCCI secretary and current ICC president Jay Shah, Rashid reached out to the top brass in the franchise circuit. Shapoor landed in India on January 18 and has been admitted since.



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Shapoor came along with his wife and former Afghanistan teammate Asghar Afghan, while Ghamai, who lives in Canada, joined his brother in India on January 26.

"It was a very serious infection," Ghamai said in a chat with ESPNcricinfo. "His whole body was full of the infection, including TB (tuberculosis). It also spread to his brain, which was revealed after an MRI and CT scan.



"The doctor said we could drop in for the check-ups frequently. He [Shapoor] was feeling good for about 20 days before he got the infection again. Then we admitted him to the hospital [again],” he continued.



His brother further revealed that after Shapoor got discharged after 20 days, he complained of stomach pain. Ghamai took him to the hospital only to realise things had turned worse.



"He started getting a fever, and then he tested positive for dengue. His immunity was very weak as the red blood cell count depleted severely,” he revealed.



Fast forward to March 26, Shapoor underwent a bone-marrow test, which revealed he was suffering from Stage Four HLH.



Meanwhile, as things stand, Shapoor can barely speak and usually sleeps a lot. Ghamai revealed his brother has lost nearly 14 kilograms.