/IPL 2026: Josh Inglis to join LSG squad ahead of May 4 game vs Mumbai; Nortje leaves camp

Australian gloveman Josh Inglis will join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad ahead of their marquee May 4 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026. Inglis got married on April 18 and was thus away for the first half of the season. He will spend another week or 10 days away from the game before linking up with his new IPL team for the remainder of IPL 2026. On the other hand, LSG overseas seamer Anrich Nortje has left the camp, with the reason for his departure unconfirmed.

Inglis played for Punjab Kings in the previous edition, hitting 278 runs at a strike rate of just over 162, helping his team reach their second IPL final, where they eventually lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Punjab surprisingly released him ahead of this season, with LSG splurging INR 8.6 crore to bag his services at the December auction.

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Meanwhile, should he make himself available for the May 4 game, the right-hander shall play six league matches this year, and beyond that, depending on LSG’s playoff qualification scenario.



As things stand, LSG has four foreign players available for selection, including the opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, and underfiring West Indian Nicholas Pooran, who has just managed 51 runs in six innings at a horrible strike rate of 80. LSG also has a spin-bowling all-rounder, George Linde, who has played two of their last three games. Inglis’ selection will boost LSG’s batting attack, as they would now have someone to replace Pooran in the middle overs.



On the other hand, Nortje’s absence has left LSG with no overseas quick for the remainder of the season, with Indian internationals comprising the bowling attack.

