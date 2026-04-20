/'Our biggest victory': Ricky Ponting hails PBKS’ dominant win over LSG

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting described his side’s dominant 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2026 season on Sunday as their biggest win, according to a team release. The win also marked a historic achievement, as Punjab becomes the first side in the tournament’s 19-year history to stay unbeaten across their first six matches of a season. Speaking after the game on Dressing Room Diaries, Ponting said it was “probably the biggest victory” the team has recorded so far, underlining how their performances have set a high standard.

He emphasised that the result reflected the strong “team-first” mindset within the squad. Addressing the players in the dressing room, Ponting noted that their consistency has turned them into a difficult side to overcome.

"Knowing that if we do things somewhere near our best, you're going to be a bloody hard team to beat. Priyansh just decided to go ahead and play his own way, regardless of what happened at the other end. One of the values and standards we have as a group--and the number one on the top of our list--is team first," Ponting said.

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The commanding victory was built on a massive total of 254/7, the highest score of the 2026 season, after Punjab were put in to bat for the first time. The innings was anchored by a record 182-run stand for the second wicket between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly. Arya led the charge with a blistering 93 off 37 balls, including nine sixes, while Connolly provided stability with a brilliant 87 from 46 deliveries.

Speaking after the game, Priyansh Arya highlighted the simplicity of his approach, saying, "I was thinking that I will respect a good ball and take a single or double. And whatever is on my radar, I'll go for boundaries. That's what I was looking for."

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Cooper Connolly, who provided steady support throughout the onslaught, admitted to being a spectator at times.



"I was at the other end just in awe a little bit because I couldn't get off strike, but yeah, I was just enjoying watching Priyansh bat. We all have discussions about what works for each other, and we take little things out of each other's books to get better as a group," Cooper noted.



Captain Shreyas Iyer, who has led the side to five wins and one no-result, expressed his pride in the young duo's composure and even revealed a light-hearted incentive within the squad.



"Absolutely brilliant batting. Some of the shots were just incredible. It takes a lot of courage and concentration to play shots like those. I was talking to Cooper and Priyansh, and we were challenging them to see who could hit the most sixes this season. The prize? They'll get my bat! I hope it brings some joy and motivation. They are constantly putting in the effort, and we just tell them to go out there and express themselves," Iyer said.

With this win, Punjab Kings have now secured five victories in six matches (one no result), sitting comfortably at the summit of the IPL 2026 standings. The team will look to carry this form into their next fixture against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Apr 25, 2026.