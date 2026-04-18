/IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for injured David Payne

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have brought in South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for the rest of the IPL 2026 season, replacing David Payne, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury, the franchise confirmed in a statement. Coetzee has represented South Africa across formats, featuring in four Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is, picking up a total of 67 international wickets. He also has IPL experience, having played 14 matches so far and taken 15 wickets in the league.

In IPL 2025, he appeared in four games for Gujarat Titans, while his more extensive run came with Mumbai Indians in 2024, where he played 10 matches.

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Meanwhile, Payne featured in two matches for SRH this season, impressing on his debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he returned figures of two for 35 in three overs, including the wickets of captain Rajat Patidar and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. However, he failed to pick up a wicket in his second outing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

A media release from the IPL says, “Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Payne - who played 2 games for SRH in the ongoing IPL season and picked 2 wickets from the same - is ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.”

"Coetzee - a right-arm pacer - has played 4 Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is for South Africa and has 67 international wickets against his name. Coetzee, who replaces Payne at SRH, has played 14 IPL games in the past - representing Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), and has 15 IPL wickets. He will join SRH for INR 2 Crore," says the IPL release.



SRH have so far played five games, winning two and losing three. They are positioned fifth with the net run rate of +0.576.